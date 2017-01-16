Information minister Lai Mohammed says federal government cannot meet conditions set by the #BBOG for a meeting before touring the northeast and will not postpone its scheduled trip.

Mohammed said "planning and preparation" were underway.

In a response letter to the convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili dated January 14, 2017, Mohammed told the group, Federal Government has noted the conditions of a pre-tour meeting with top government officials.

It also noted the retraction and apology by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai for allegedly referring to the group as one that engages in "social advocacy terrorism".

The minister however explained to the group that its conditions to be part of the trip cannot be met because the need to proceed with the trip on Monday is dependent on the narrow window to have good weather on that day.

"The payment for the satellite downlink streaming of the mission has been made for that Monday and shifting the date will require another round of booking to secure such a slot.

Apart from the #BBOG members, local and international journalists have been invited for the trip, while much preparation has been made by Nigerian military," he added.

The minister who prayed the group drops its conditions, said the request of a meeting with top government officials, and the "purported remark made by the Chief of Army staff" are tangential to the invitation extended to the group on the search mission to the North-East.

He also reminded the group that the invitation was as a result of its commitment to the safe release of the abducted Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram's captivity and the continued welfare of those who have been released.