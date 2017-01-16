15 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Can"t Meet #BBOG Conditions, Won't Postpone Northeast Tour

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
#BringBackOurGirls
By Latifat Opoola

Information minister Lai Mohammed says federal government cannot meet conditions set by the #BBOG for a meeting before touring the northeast and will not postpone its scheduled trip.

Mohammed said "planning and preparation" were underway.

In a response letter to the convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili dated January 14, 2017, Mohammed told the group, Federal Government has noted the conditions of a pre-tour meeting with top government officials.

It also noted the retraction and apology by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai for allegedly referring to the group as one that engages in "social advocacy terrorism".

The minister however explained to the group that its conditions to be part of the trip cannot be met because the need to proceed with the trip on Monday is dependent on the narrow window to have good weather on that day.

"The payment for the satellite downlink streaming of the mission has been made for that Monday and shifting the date will require another round of booking to secure such a slot.

Apart from the #BBOG members, local and international journalists have been invited for the trip, while much preparation has been made by Nigerian military," he added.

The minister who prayed the group drops its conditions, said the request of a meeting with top government officials, and the "purported remark made by the Chief of Army staff" are tangential to the invitation extended to the group on the search mission to the North-East.

He also reminded the group that the invitation was as a result of its commitment to the safe release of the abducted Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram's captivity and the continued welfare of those who have been released.

More on This

We Won't Shift Visit Date to Sambisa Forest - Govt

The Federal Government has disagreed with the Bring Back Our Girls, #BBOG group over the proposal to postpone the date… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.