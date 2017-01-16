Nigeria: Armed Forces Day - Buhari Speaks to Troops in Sambisa, Liberia

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday spoke to Nigerian troops on operations in Sambisa forest, Borno State and the Republic of Liberia from the Eagle Square National Arcade, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Wreath Laying ceremony in Abuja.

Buhari spoke to the troops via live video and audio feed to the operational areas from a make shift monitoring center set up by the Armed Forces at the National Arcade, at the end of the Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Buhari congratulated the troops in Sambisa for capturing the Boko Haram stronghold camp Zero and for their continued effort to rid the country of insurgents.

He told them the country is proud of what they were doing and assured them of the support from government.

Also speaking to the troops in Liberia, Buhari encouraged them to continue to represent the efficiency and discipline that the Nigerian military renown for in all United Nations peace keeping missions.

He noted that as Nigeria prepares to withdraw its last contingent from Liberia in 2018, the government would support the troops on the mission and wished them success on their mission.

Buhari received three hearty cheers from troops in both locations as it seemed troops were on standby formation and could see and hear the President at their locations.

Earlier, after reviewing Guards mounted by officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces and Nigerian Legion, President Muhammad Buhari, led other top government functionaries, to lay wreaths at the foot of the Unknown Soldier at the National Arcade, Abuja.

Thereafter, President Buhari signed the National register and led dignitaries to release white pigeons at the Arcade signifying peace in the country.