15 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Armed Forces Day - Buhari Speaks to Troops in Sambisa, Liberia

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
#BringBackOurGirls
By Ronald Mutum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday spoke to Nigerian troops on operations in Sambisa forest, Borno State and the Republic of Liberia from the Eagle Square National Arcade, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Wreath Laying ceremony in Abuja.

Buhari spoke to the troops via live video and audio feed to the operational areas from a make shift monitoring center set up by the Armed Forces at the National Arcade, at the end of the Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Buhari congratulated the troops in Sambisa for capturing the Boko Haram stronghold camp Zero and for their continued effort to rid the country of insurgents.

He told them the country is proud of what they were doing and assured them of the support from government.

Also speaking to the troops in Liberia, Buhari encouraged them to continue to represent the efficiency and discipline that the Nigerian military renown for in all United Nations peace keeping missions.

He noted that as Nigeria prepares to withdraw its last contingent from Liberia in 2018, the government would support the troops on the mission and wished them success on their mission.

Buhari received three hearty cheers from troops in both locations as it seemed troops were on standby formation and could see and hear the President at their locations.

Earlier, after reviewing Guards mounted by officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces and Nigerian Legion, President Muhammad Buhari, led other top government functionaries, to lay wreaths at the foot of the Unknown Soldier at the National Arcade, Abuja.

Thereafter, President Buhari signed the National register and led dignitaries to release white pigeons at the Arcade signifying peace in the country.

More on This

Sambisa Takeover Makes Armed Forces Day Special

The 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is unique in view of the exploits of the Nigeria military in the fight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.