15 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'We Did Not Find Shekau's Quran in Sambisa Forest' - Army

Photo: Premium Times
Contrary to reports that the Holy Quran belonging to Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau was found by the Nigerian army in Sambisa forest, Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai has come out to clarify the claim saying only one of the Hadith collections was found.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on Sunday, the army chief while giving a progress report about the troop's engagement in the North East also said items that were recovered in Camp Zero were strongly believed to belong to the terrorist.

"As for the items that were recovered in Camp Zero which we strongly believe belong to the terrorist, these were evidence to show that our troops have been there. These criminals that have been staying in that place are no more in that location.

"Let me correct one point. It was not the Holy Qur'an that was found there, it was Sahih al-Bukhari, one of the Hadith collections. It also signifies that the dreaded Sambisa is no longer dreadful" he said.

He confirmed that very soon the army would go back to Camp Zero and hold military exercises.

