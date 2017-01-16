16 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Students Unhurt in Dorm Fire in Kisii

By Aggrey Omboki

Students of Matunwa Secondary School in Kisii County are counting losses after their dormitory was gutted by fire on Sunday morning.

Twenty six students were affected by the inferno.

Principal David Ayuka said the fire broke out shortly after power was restored in the school after a blackout.

He said students were attending preps during the 5:30 a.m. incident.

"The electric supply had been restored to the school after a blackout when our students raised the alarm that a fire had broken out," Mr Ayuka said.

Mr Ayuka said the disaster will interrupt learning of the affected students.

"Some of them come from outside the county and will experience difficulties in travelling home and getting the required personal effects and books to enable them get back to class," he said.

He said there was a power surge that busted bulbs in the computer lab.

Kisii County Police Commander Agnes Mudambi said officers went to the school to check out the matter after the matron, Rose Oira, reported it.

"We rushed to the scene and found the school's management, students and local community engaging in firefighting efforts," Ms Mudambi said.

No casualties were reported.

Also Kisii County Disaster Management Recovery department staff assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

It is estimated that the damaged properties were worth Sh1 million.

The institution is located in Kisii Central sub-county

