Kenya/South Africa: Harambee Stars Player Miheso Quits South African Club

Harambee Stars player and Golden Arrows utility man Clifton Miheso has confirmed that his resignation from the South African club was not out of coercion.

On Saturday, Miheso told Citizen Digital that he was forced to sign his release letter by gun trotting men whom he suspects were sent by the chief executive officer, Gordon Masondo.

In a letter addressed to the club boss Mato Madlala, Miheso apologises and says he has received his dues.

"This is to state my disappointment on the news claiming that you had me threatened. This is all incorrect; in fact I am grateful to you and everything you have done for me.

"The termination agreement I signed is correct and I was not forced to sign it. I did this willingly and I have been paid everything due to me. I wish to state my apologies for everything."

Nairobi News reported that the footballer had been summoned to the office of a senior official where he was instructed to sign the letter ending his two-year contract.

But when he refused, the official walked out and soon after two men with guns stormed in and forced him to append his signature.

He said he did so to avoid death.

However, in a voice recording in possession of Nation, Miheso said: "The club CEO (Gordon Masondo) wanted me to terminate the contact but the coach was not aware.

"While still at the club office two men wielding guns came into the room and forced me to sign the document, so I called my agent and told him to call the police.

"We have however settled everything. They've paid me my sign-on fee and two months' salary," Miheso said.

He added that "It's the CEO who brought a lot of trouble. How can I be at a club where a CEO has forced me to sign a document under gun wielding men?

"I'm booking a flight to see how I can return. This club has a lot of politics and the coach told me to just leave."