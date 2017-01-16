Kenya: Best Amateur Players in Tourney to Receives Scholarship

Talented footballers in the ongoing Governors Cup will benefit from a study scholarship courtesy of Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Anne Lokidor, Nairobi County sports executive, said the tournament purposes to nurture talent and help prevent young people from engaging in alcohol and drug abuse.

The event was launched in December last year and will run up to July.

The organisers will use scouts and former Kenyan international players to cull the best players.

"We will be giving scholarship[s] not just to outstanding talents but also to those who hail from poor backgrounds, but are talented," Ms Lokidor told reporters in Kawangware on Sunday.

The competition is currently on the ward level and has attracted more than 500 amateur teams countywide.

Women teams will join from next month when the games enter the sub-county stage.

Champions at each ward level will pocket Sh50,000 while the best teams at the sub-county level will take home Sh100,000.

The overall champions (both male and female teams) will bag Sh1.5 million, the first runners up will take home Sh1milion and the second runners up Sh500,000.

The tournament's Most Valuable Player will pocket Sh250,000.

Meanwhile, Kabiro United of Dagoretti thumped Muslims FC 2-0 while Buruburu 58 lost 0-2 to Rada Sports, on Sunday.

Samuel Musyoki's third minute goal that was complemented by Silas Mukala just before the beak ensured that Kabiro emerged victorious in the match held in Dagoretti.

At the Buruburu Mesora grounds, Patrick Orwako was in sparkling form in the afternoon bagging a brace to seal the win.

In another match, Thunder FC of Kabiro ward, Dagoretti North constituency, beat Reagan 3-0.

A score from Sibomana Demarere in the 13th and 37th minute and another from James Mweni at the hour mark confirmed the win.