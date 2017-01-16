Rwanda: Miss Rwanda 2017 Auditions Kick Off

Judges considered, among other things, beauty, elegance, intelligence and expression.

Elsa Iradukunda (50kg, 1.76m), Honorine Uwase Hirwa (64kg, 1.70m), Guelda Shimwa (54kg, 1.76m), Sandrine Uwineza (50kg, 1.72m), Linda Umutoniwase (55kg, 1.73m), and Caroline Umutoni (65kg, 1.72m) came through to represent the Western Province.

On the panel of judges was Gilbert Rwabigwi, Mike Karangwa and Odette Nyiramongi, an opinion leader from Rubavu district in the western province.

Unlike the previous process used to pick representatives, organisers of Miss Rwanda 2017 have decided to engage opinion leaders from every province in which they will be travelling, to be part of the panel of judges.

"We shall be selecting an opinion leader in every province throughout the auditions and this is because we want to give an opportunity to the people in these provinces to participate in the selection of the people who they think will benefit them," said Dieudonne Ishimwe, the head of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the organisers of Miss Rwanda.

According to Ishimwe, every judge has a specific area of specialisation. Gilbert Rwabigwi is responsible for content and illustration, Mike Karangwa for elegancy and beauty while an opinion leader will be trying to verify the relevancy of the ideas being pitched by contestants to the respective community.

Overall, judges were hopeful that this year's competition will be different and early indications show it will be more competitive as the contestants are pretty much prepared, have greater plans and want to change the face of the contest.

By press time the selections for Musanze town, Northern Province were going on, and 8 girls had already qualified. From the 8, the judges were to pick representatives of the province.