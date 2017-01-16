15 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiang'i Decries Increased Schools Land Grabbing

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Education CS Fred Matiang’i.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has condemned the increased grabbing of public schools land in the country.

The CS said most schools have lost land to grabbers through cartels and County Government officials who play roles in facilitating the illegal exercise.

"These are some the things we must resist because they have adverse effects to the future of our children," Matiang'i said during a thanksgiving ceremony at Makini Schools in Nairobi.

He urged County Directors of Education, School Principals and Head teachers to remain firm in defending their school boundaries at all times.

He said his ministry will work with other government agencies to ensure schools land boundaries are protected, and take action against perpetrators.

A case in point was the failed attempt to grab a section of Lang'ata Primary school land by a private developer that faced massive opposition from area residents and human rights defenders.

In Parklands, a public school is embroiled in a bitter land tussle with a private developer among other similar cases in other parts of the country.

The CS, who has been hailed for impressive reforms in the education sector, has also warned operators of kiosks outside schools to close them because they distract children.

