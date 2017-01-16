Kenya: I Will Vie for Nairobi Governor's Seat - Peter Kenneth

Nairobi — Former Presidential Candidate Peter Kenneth now has formally declared that he will vie for Nairobi Gubernatorial seat under the Jubilee Party ticket.

Kenneth, a former Gatanga Member of Parliament, had earlier asked for more time to consult with electorates and supporters, before he can make a final decision on whether to vie in Nairobi or Murang'a--his rural backyard.

"I am going for it, I want to be the next Governor of Nairobi," Kenneth declared at the Jesus Winner Ministry church in Nairobi, accompanied by Sterehe MP Maina Kamanda, Racheal Shebesh among others.

In Jubilee Party, he will be facing off with Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru and Dagoretti legislator Dennis Waweru, for him to get a nomination certificate.

The rest of the Jubilee aspirants have already announced that they are united and are expected to come up with a line up in two weeks time, on how they intend to battle out the available positions within the city.

Kenneth's candidature has received a cold reception from the rest of aspirants more so from Senator Sonko, who says, "Nairobi politicians must be respected" in a thinly veiled attack against Kenneth.

"We want the President and his Deputy must to assure us that there will be no preferred candidate. We are all leaders and people should stop misusing the name of the President. Nairobi is bigger than any of the aspirants and that is why have united ... we have been leaders in Nairobi for years. We want to be respected," Sonko said in Kasarani on Friday.