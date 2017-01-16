Kenyatta, Odinga Urge Kenyans to Register as Voters

Nairobi — Kenyans have been urged to turn up in large numbers and register to vote once the final phase of the mass registration kicks off on Monday.

The exercise carried out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will end on February 14.

Leaders from across the political divide have empasised the need for anyone who is not registered as voter to take advantage of the exercise and enlist to be able to participate in the August General Election.

"All Kenyans must register as voters, because this is important in deciding the country's destiny," President Uhuru Kenyatta said when he launched his Jubilee Party's membership card.

Similar appeals were made by the opposition, ahead of the one month exercise starting Monday.

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader Raila Odinga has also insisted on the need for Kenyans to register as voters for them to exercise their democratic right of choosing their preferred leaders in the August elections.

"For this generation, the challenge is to bring change through the ballot. But we can only vote if we register," the former Prime Minister said when he addressed his supporters at the Bomas of Kenya.

Odinga also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the exercise covers all areas in the country, following claims that it had not paid much attention to areas perceived to be Opposition strongholds.

"The last time the IEBC enlisted people before elections in 2013, it went all out to deny our people the chance to register by deploying fewer kits in perceived CORD areas than in Jubilee strongholds," he pointed out.

IEBC has said it will open 24,559 registration centres across the 290 constituencies in the country.