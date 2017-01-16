Human rights activist Charles Kajoloweka who is founder and Executive Director of Mzuzu based Organization Youth and Society (YAS) with backing from three other Civil Society Organizations (CSO's) have declared Tuesday 17th January 2017 as "Black Tuesday".

This is the first day the Maizegate scandal case enters an inter-party hearing at the Mzuzu High Court after Malawi government through Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale filed a motion asking the court to vaccate an ex-parte injunction Kajoloweka and other CSO's obtained last Thursday asking the court to suspend Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Minister George Chaponda.

Kajoloweka, Church and Society and Lilongwe based Centre for Development of People (CEDEP) sought suspension of Chaponda as one way of paving way for smooth investigations into the maizegate scandal after president Mutharika gave Malawians a deaf ear to act on the same.

According to Kajoloweka, they expect Malawians on Tuesday to join the Civil Society Groups in seeking justice on the alleged looting of Billions of public resources meant for procurement of maize for six million plus starving Malawians.

"As the maize scandal case enters Inter-Party hearing at Mzuzu Court this Tuesday 17th January, we have declared the day Black Tuesday; a day patriotic Malawians will openly join Civil Society Groups in seeking justice on the alleged looting of Billions of public resources meant for procuring maize for the 6.8 million starving citizens," reads a notice posted by Kajoloweka on his Facebook Timeline on Sunday.

Kajoloweka therefore called upon all Malawians of good will to join the CSO's on this important day.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Sunday afternoon, Kajoloweka expressed optimism that the court will stand by its decision.

"We expect that the court will sustain our injunction and call for full judicial review" said Kajoloweka.

He further asked Malawians of good will across the country who will not make it to Mzuzu or even those right in Mzuzu to come up with financial and material contributions.

"They may support the process by making small financial contributions [or materials] towards placards, bannars, publicity, mobilization of more people, communication e.t.c. Wer are really resource strained" Kajoloweka told Nyasa Times.

Financial contributions can be made via Airtel Money Number 0999088836 or through the following bank details: Youth and Society (YAS), Standard Bank, Mzuzu Branch, Account # 0140036182899.

In a motion Attorney General filed at Mzuzu High Court, government says court has no jurisidiction in a judicial review in administrative action and that the application by CSO's does not disclose an arguable case or serious questions fit for further inquiry at judicial review.

Government also argues that courts have no mandate to suspend or fire any person who was appointed by the head of state.

Peter Mutharika led government has come under fire following he allerged corrupt purchasing of maize from Zambia.

The government is being accused of wasting about K10 Billion through the dubious maize purchasing process with Minister Chaponda being the main culprit being the minister responsible.