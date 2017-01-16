14 January 2017

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: President Kagame Attends the 27th France-Africa Summit in Bamako, Mali

Bamako — President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame have jointed heads of state and first ladies from across the continent for the 27th France-Africa Summit on 'Partnership, Peace and Emergence' taking place in Bamako, Mali.

The Summit gathers African French speaking countries with France and is co-chaired by the Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta with his French counterpart François Hollande.

The Summit is also attended by representatives from the United Nations, African Union, European Union, African Development Bank, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the International Organisation of la Francophonie.

The gathering which attracts between 2,500-3,000 participants principally focuses on issues of peace and security, the economy and development, as well as how to respond to them.

The Summit made concrete declarations on two key challenges affecting Africa and the world, namely: challenges and threats to peace and on Economy and Development: emergence, for inclusive and job-creating growth.

The France- Africa- Summit is a high-level platform for exchanges, discussions and commitments between African and French Heads of State on a variety of topics including politics, the economy and security among others. The Summit is normally organised every two years, alternating between France and different member African capitals.

President Kagame attended the 2010 Summit, which took place in Nice, at the invitation of the then French President Nicholas Sarkozy.

A meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers, which took place on Friday, 13 January 2017, preceded today's Summit.

