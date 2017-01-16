Malawi: Karonga Utd Merges With Kapolo Stars

In a desperate need to an early come back into the TNM Super League, one of elite League relegated sides Karonga United has merged with Northern Region Football League (NRFL) outfit Kapolo Stars.

Karonga United were alongside Civo United and MTV Max Bullets relegated from the elite league for finishing at the bottom of the log table while Kapolo Stars finished as runners up in the regional league.

Chaiperson of Karonga United, Alufeyo Chipanga who also owns Kapolo Stars confirmed the development on Sunday.

Chipanga said the merging is aimed at building one strong that will feature in the Northern Region Lower League but on a mission to represent Karonga district in the top flight TNM Super League in 2018.

"We have agreed to merge as Kapolo and Karonga inorder to form a strong team that will represent karonga district next year (2018) in the Super League," said Chipanga.

He said the team will maintain the name Karonga United since both clubs originates from the same Karonga district.

Chipanga however expressed satisfaction that Karonga United managed to unveil great talent despite being relegated.

He therefore revealed that some Super League giants namely Mighy Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have already started knocking on their doors seeking the services of their players like Hygiene Mwandepeka, Khumbo Msowoya among others.

"We are no longer counting on Hygiene, Khumbo because they will surely not be with us, they already sold themselves with their impressive performance and some big teams including Wanderers, Bullets and Silver have already shown interest to sign them," he said.

Meanwhile, Chipanga has hailed the current Flames Technical Panel for picking players from small teams like Karonga United.

He boosted that Karonga is the home of football in Malawi.

Chitipa United will be the flag careers for the northern region in the 2017 TNM Super League having finished on first position in the Northern Region Football League.

Karonga United were promoted into the siper league in the just ended season in place of Chilumba Barracks, a military side after the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) revealed they cannot have an extra team in the league from the MDF.