FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has appointed fraudster Erick Mwanza as a member of the Publicity Committee for the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted next month.

Kamanga's secret appointment of Mwanza has been revealed to Zambia Reports in a list of committee members behind the disastrous, so far, organization of the Under-20 tournament set for February 26 to March 10.

Lawyer Lombe Mbalashi, who has no idea about publicity, is the stooge heading the publicity committee that Mwanza is controlling.

The appointment of Mwanza is against Kamanga's pledge to transform FAZ into a transparent and accountable body.

The list also reveals that some FAZ executive committee members have been given double roles in the organization of the event.

Committee member Lee Kawanu, deputy secretary general Lombe Mbalashi and another committee member Dr Joseph Mulenga are heading two committees each.

Kawanu is heading both the Infrastructure and Venue Management Committee as well as the Transport Committee while Dr Joseph Mulenga is heading both the Accreditation and Medical Committees with Mbalashi responsible for marketining and sponsorship as well as publicity.

There are 10 committees and a skeleton Local Organizing Committee which is also headed by Kamanga.

BELOW ARE THE COMMITTEES

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Chair: Rix Mweemba [FAZ Treasurer]

Sam Phiri [FAZ official]

Dr Gibson Mwila [Ministry of Sport]

Sitalimezi Moono [Ministry of Sport]

Julian Kabanda [Ministry of Sport]

INFRASTRUCTURE & VENUE MANAGEMENT

Chair: Lee Kawanu

Jerome Phiri

Gibson Muyaule

Katongo Kabungo

Charles Mweshi

Francis Mundanya

ACCREDITATION

Chair: Dr Joseph Mulenga

Janet Bwalya

Mable N. Beenr

Doris Mulenga

Trina Siwale

Nelson Sitali

ENTERTAINMENT

Chair: Brenda Kunda

Cuthbert Tuwa

Muma Mukupa

Pamela Chalawila

Waniziya Kampyongo

TRANSPORT

Chair: Lee Kawanu

Joel Kabika

Bright Mulaya

Sikota Mwanangombe

Chewe Mwango

FOOTBALL & DELEGATION/PROTOCOL

Chair: Kabaso Kapambwe

Honour Janza

Raphael Mulenga

Loreen Mweene

Cathrine Sindern

Linda Mukuwa

Nyondwase Kamima

MARKETING & SPONSORSHIP

Chair: Lombe Mbalashi

Nchimunya Mayinga

Thandeka Soko

Musheke Kakuwa

Godfridah Chanda

SECURITY & SAFETY

Chair: Elijah Chileshe

Davison Mtonga

Prof. Gideon Mwanza

Adrian Kashala

Lackson Chimpampa

Mr Silwamba

HEALTH/MEDICAL

Chair: Dr Joseph Mulenga

Dr Abidan Chansa

Simon Kamanga

Dr Joseph Kabungo

Wendezi Chikopela

Grace Mulenga

PUBLICITY

CHAIR: Lombe Mbalashi

Sombwa Mususa

Eric Mwanza

David Musonda

Frankline Tembo Jr

Gregory Chikwanka

Brian Musonda

LOCAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE BOARD

Andrew Kamanga

Rix Mweemba

Ponga Liwewe

Agnes Musunga

Bessie Chelemu

Standard Chartered Bank

MTN