16 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mzuzu University Staff Rebuff 10 Percent Salary Increament - University of Malawi Council Says Poly Reopening Nigh

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Judith Moyo

Members of Mzuzu University Academic Staff Union (Muasu) and Mzuni Non-academic Staff Trade Union (Munastu) have rejected a 10 percemt salary increment offer offered to them by the university's administration.

Muasu and Munastu members' salaries have not been increased in two years, and they are demanding a 35 percent increment.

The staff withdrew their labour for three months now over the matter.

But in an attempt to lure the staff back to work, in a closed meeting on Monday last week, the University's Council offered the 10 percent increment.

The staff rebuff 10 percent as manifestly inadequate, saying at least 20 percent would be minimum to be accepted.

Munastu president Gruno Muyola said they will only resume work if the university meets their demand.

Mzuni Students Union president Wazamazama Katatu says they still concerned with the deadlock.

Katatu called on concerned parties to empathise with the students who are the victims of the labour dispute.

Meanwhile, the University of Malawi (Unima) Council has assured that Polytechnic, one of the four Unima constituent colleges will reopen within the next three months.

This, according presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalillani was assured by newly-appointed member of the Unima Council when they met President Peter Mutharika, who is also Chancellor of Unima at Kamuzu palace.

Kalilai said President Mutharika was "pleased" to receive a report that the council of the university is set to reopen.

Malawi

Karonga Utd Merges With Kapolo Stars

In a desperate need to an early come back into the TNM Super League, one of elite League relegated sides Karonga United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.