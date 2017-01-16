Members of Mzuzu University Academic Staff Union (Muasu) and Mzuni Non-academic Staff Trade Union (Munastu) have rejected a 10 percemt salary increment offer offered to them by the university's administration.

Muasu and Munastu members' salaries have not been increased in two years, and they are demanding a 35 percent increment.

The staff withdrew their labour for three months now over the matter.

But in an attempt to lure the staff back to work, in a closed meeting on Monday last week, the University's Council offered the 10 percent increment.

The staff rebuff 10 percent as manifestly inadequate, saying at least 20 percent would be minimum to be accepted.

Munastu president Gruno Muyola said they will only resume work if the university meets their demand.

Mzuni Students Union president Wazamazama Katatu says they still concerned with the deadlock.

Katatu called on concerned parties to empathise with the students who are the victims of the labour dispute.

Meanwhile, the University of Malawi (Unima) Council has assured that Polytechnic, one of the four Unima constituent colleges will reopen within the next three months.

This, according presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalillani was assured by newly-appointed member of the Unima Council when they met President Peter Mutharika, who is also Chancellor of Unima at Kamuzu palace.

Kalilai said President Mutharika was "pleased" to receive a report that the council of the university is set to reopen.