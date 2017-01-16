ORGANISATIONS running a new campaign, iVote2018, say delays in commencing biometric voter registration could compromise the quality and integrity of the new voters' roll and the much anticipated 2018 elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is currently compiling a new voters' roll to replace the current one which has been roundly condemned by opposition parties.

The voters' roll has been a point of contestation in the past polls with opposition parties accusing the ruling Zanu PF party of using the list to perpetrate electoral fraud.

In a statement last week, the organisations said it was worrying that the ZEC has not completed the voter registration process.

"Regional, continental and international best practices have shown that successful introduction of electoral technology requires at least 24 months before the date of elections," the consortium noted.

"Hence it is worrying that the commission is unclear about the start and end dates for the voter registration process, with barely 18 months remaining before the next elections.

"The remaining timeframe indicates that Zimbabwe has entered the red zone if the notion to use electoral technology in compiling a fresh voters' roll is pursued."

While supporting introduction of technology in the electoral field, the iVote2018 consortium noted that "it is important that the pre-requisites for such are met in order for the development not to compromise the integrity of the electoral process and outcomes."

As part of their recommendations, the consortium said it was important at that citizen participation in the design and implementation of the process is upheld and extensive civic and voter education to be implemented under a framework that allows civil society organisations to play a central role.

They also urged the electoral body to make sure that people with disability - through natural or political reasons - are not disenfranchised because their biometric features cannot be captured.

President Robert Mugabe has been endorsed to represent the ruling party in the 2018 elections while the main opposition parties are still in the process of thrashing out a coalition in another attempt to dislodge the veteran leader from power.