OPPOSITION MDC led by Welshman Ncube has demanded that Zanu PF discloses the source of funds used in the purchase of the 365 vehicles for campaigning ahead of next year's harmonised election.

Kurauone Chihwayi, MDC national spokesperson, said the fleet raises a stink amid state bankruptcy and suspicion that President Robert Mugabe's party diverted the missing $15 billion diamonds revenue to bankroll the purchase.

"The announcement by Zanu PF that they intend to purchase 365 cars ahead of 2018 general elections raises eyebrows.

"The MDC is demanding an explanation on the sources of money being used by Zanu PF to purchase the cars for their crusade," Chihwayi said in a statement on Saturday.

He added, "The purchase of such a huge number of expensive vehicles at a time the country is broke and nation dumbfounded after President Mugabe's confession over the disappearance of $15 billion in state coffers needs an explanation. Zanu is panicking and certain of the embarrassment on their way.

"We are demanding an explanation from President Mugabe and Zanu PF on the origin of the money used to purchase the cars and buses.

"The MDC is challenging Zanu PF and its leader Robert Mugabe to unconditionally disclose the source of their resources and come clean on its intended use."

The ruling party received 45 samples of the vehicles mid-December with its Secretary for Transport Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri telling Mugabe that the rest would be delivered by March this year to facilitate party business.

Mugabe told Zimbabwe early last year that $15 billion in revenue from the Marange Diamond Fields was looted by the mining companies who included army bosses.

Chihwayi said Mugabe must prove his commitment in curbing corruption by ensuring that the looters are made to account for the missing public funds.

"They must also update the nation on the progress of their investigations regarding the disappearance of the 15 billion dollars realised from diamond sales," he said.

"Zanu PF must convince the nation that it is smart and sincere in as far as public resources in their custody are concerned. We have a right as a Zimbabwean political party to make an honest demand for clarity wherever and whenever we suspect a criminal activity."

Zanu PF ministers have on several occasions admitted to diverting public funds to support party activities at the expense of national service delivery. No one has been punished for misconduct.