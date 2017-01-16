Zimbabwe: 'Accidents At Roadblocks Worrisome'

Photo: The Herald

Police traffic road block (file photo).

Police have expressed concern over the recent spate of accidents occurring at roadblocks which have resulted in deaths and injuries of both police officers and members of the public.

Although no statistics were available, police said most of the accidents were caused after motorists failed to comply with police signals to stop.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba urged motorists to comply with police signals when approaching a roadblock.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the recent spate of accidents occurring at police roadblocks and police controlled intersections around the country," she said.

"Police have recorded several cases of motorists failing to comply with "police ahead" signs, including hand signals at roadblocks and intersections, resulting in loss of lives and injuries to both police officers and members of the public."

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11, complemented by the Highway Code, obliged drivers to slow down on approaching "police ahead" signs and obey instructions.

"Motorists are urged to comply with police signals and instructions at all police controlled points and to obey all road signs, rules and regulations," Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

In some of the incidents that occurred last year, 10 people were killed while four others were seriously injured when a Honda Fit collided head-on with a Toyota Noah at a roadblock along the Masvingo-Zvishavane Road.

The Honda Fit -- with six passengers -- reportedly exploded into a ball of fire on impact, burning occupants beyond recognition.

The driver of the Honda Fit had reportedly sped off at the police roadblock, which was mounted near Four Mile, about four kilometres outside Zvishavane.

A Bulawayo motorist allegedly beat up a police officer who blocked him as he attempted to flee after failing to produce a driver's licence at a roadblock.

Collen Maponga (26), who was driving along Matopos Road, allegedly assaulted Tichaona Kamuzondi (27) stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Traffic.