Tanzania: Student Loan Beneficiaries Repayment Rate Increased

Beneficiaries of Higher Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) will from this month have 15 per cent of their basic salary deducted to repay the loan as per amendments of the HESLB Act, 2004, passed by the National Assembly in November, last year.

Currently, recipients of the bursaries repay their loans through a monthly deduction of eight per cent only, with the amendment therefore almost doubling the repayment rate. The loan board has been writing to employers to remind them of their obligation to deduct the new rate and channel it for repayment, starting this month.

"As per amendments of the HESLB Act in November, last year, we would like to inform you that starting January 1, 2017 there will be an increase on the percentage of basic salary to be deducted. "Through this letter we request that you make changes so that beneficiaries start paying 15 per cent of basic salary from eight per cent which was being deducted.

"The deductions should be submitted to the board before 15th of the following month," a letter dated January 9, 2017 from the board addressed to a company known as Pivotech Company Limited, read in part.

The Executive Director of HESLB, Mr Abdul-Razaq Badru, confirmed of the new arrangement in a telephone interview with the 'Sunday News' yesterday.

"Yes, it is true that we have been writing to employers to remind them of their obligations following revision of the HESLB Act in November, last year," Mr Badru explained. The students' loan board boss warned employers of a 100 per cent penalty for late submissions of deductions from the beneficiaries.

Tabling the amendments to the Act in the National Assembly in November, 2016, the Attorney General (AG), Mr George Masaju, said the revision of the legislation was aimed at intensifying loan recovery and improving operations of the board.

The AG informed the august House then that the higher education loan beneficiaries will have a grace-period of one year after completing studies before starting repaying the loan. Those in self-employment, according to the AG, will have to commit 10 per cent of their monthly taxable income or monthly repayment of not less than 120,000/-.

Under the new amendment, employers will have 28 days to submit the names of their new employees to HESLB for verification, with failure being considered as a criminal offence. The amended legislation stipulated as well that HESLB officials or its agents will have the mandate to examine records of all employees to verify loan repayment status.

"Where an employer fails to notify the board without reasonable excuse that he has, in his employment a beneficiary within a specified period, that employer commits an offence and shall, on conviction be liable to a fine of not less than one million shillings," reads part of the amendments.

Since taking office a year ago, President John Magufuli's government shook up the HELB administration to bring about effectiveness in collecting debts from beneficiaries and control fraudulent expenditures.

The list of beneficiaries, who have not repaid their loans, include those who took loans between 1994/95 and 2005, when the then Ministry of Higher Education was charged with the role of issuing loans to students. When HESLB started operating in 2005, it took over the responsibility of pursuing payment of loans amounting to 51.1bn/- issued by the ministry to 48,378 students.

Meanwhile, the government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has formed a task force to tackle the obstacles and challenges that surround the provision and paying back of higher learning institution loans.

The ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS), Ms Maimuna Tarishi, said during an interview with TBC1 that the task force has been formed to help clear all challenges that obstruct the loan offering and payment system.

She said the government is aware of a number of problems that frustrate the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) and that it is determined to resolve them once and for all.

Ms Tarishi said that among the issues that the task force is assigned to handle include making sure that all institutions that are related with the HESLB operate in a good systematic manner to avoid confusion in the approval of the loans for students.

She said that higher learning institutions must agree on the common dates for opening, closing and receiving new students so that it could be easier for HESLB to process loans for them. "All bodies under the ministry, such as the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE), higher learning institutions and others must have closer cooperation to avoid confusion," she said.

She said with a clear timetable, HESLB will be able to fulfil its duties without problems. Commenting on the loans defaulters, the PS said that some have surrendered after the body issued a 30-day ultimatum and that they have already started to repay their debts. She said HESLB is set to take serious legal measures against defaulters who have failed to show up within the given time. She added that HESLB is also looking forward to start publishing pictures and names of defaulters.

"We are going to publish pictures and names of all defaulters. We gave them enough to surrender but some refused," said Ms Tarishi. She also said that all graduates who benefitted from HESLB loans are required to start paying back the cash regardless of the fact that they have been employed or not. "It is high time we learned to support others.

Those who received loans and managed to graduate are supposed to start repaying the loans after the agreed time regardless the fact that they have jobs or not.

They must pay so that other students can get the same support," she said. In November, last year, HESLB gave a 30-day notice to 142,470 former students to repay loans amounting to 239.3bn/- or face justice.

The HESLB Executive Director, Abdul-Razaq Badru, said that in addition to the notice, the board would also publish the names of the former students so that their employers can take note. Commenting on the government strategies to boost vocational training and skills, the PS said the government has introduced the system to recognise people who acquired skills through informal systems.