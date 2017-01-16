Uganda: Scandal Over Museveni's Shs 6 Billion 'Handshake'

Stars of anti-corruption fight caught in secret deals with President

As debate rages over the controversial Shs. 6 billion reward (presidential handshake), former Attorney General (AG) Fred Ruhindi's defence of it, might just be the winner.Ruhindi is one of the 42 select officials who received the reward from President Yoweri Museveni for winning two tax disputes; against Heritage Oil and Gas and Tullow Uganda.

"People went into serious battle," Ruhindi, who says the reward was deserved, told The Independent, "People think this was a mere mediation but this was serious arbitration."

He added: "Arbitration is serious litigation in courts of law and when you come out with a decision in an arbitration undertaking you get a binding judgment which can be enforced locally and internationally."

To save the country nearly $700 million (Approx. Shs 2.4 trillion) is not easy, Ruhindi added.

In the arbitration cases, the government of Uganda managed to retain about $434 million in the case with Heritage Oil & Gas and $250 million from a settlement of a capital gains tax dispute that arose again following Tullow's farm down of 66.6% of its stake to France's Total and China's CNOOC.

"These multi-nationals could have easily compromised the public officials.I think it is motivational [Presidential Handshake] in a way; it kept people on track and it gave them impetus to work and the President implemented."

He said that the only challenge was in, may be, how the figure of 42 people came to be. Ruhindi joins Doris Akol, the Commissioner General, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in defending the reward, which has incensed many Ugandans. Akol who was the chief architect of the project has been forced to write an internal email to explain herself publicly asking her staff not to be demoralised.

On Jan.5, URA, for instance, issued a statement on its Facebook page saying Uganda's victory over Heritage Oil & Gas Ltd saw a combined total of $700million brought into Uganda's coffers.

The tax body explained that the decision to reward the winning team, which consisted of officials from the ministries of Justice, Finance, Energy and URA itself, was cleared by the Attorney General and the Auditor General duly issued an audit warrant to authorise the spending.

URA also said that it is standard international best practice for employees to receive bonus payments/honoraria for exemplary performance in both the public and the private sector. It added that equally under the Ugandan Constitution, the President has a prerogative to reward exemplary performance and this has been exhibited in the fields of health, academia and sports to mention a few. For the record, the body added, the payments went through the necessary approvals as required by the Public Finance Management Act as amended.

URA says the team brought in a combined total of $700 million into the government coffers after a series of court battles in Uganda's tax appeals tribunal, High Court, Court of Appeal and the High Court of London, Court of Appeal of UK, and two international tribunals.

Apart from this litany of justifications, proponents of the reward, add that the Shs 6 billion paid to the officials represents only 1% of what was raked in from the case.

However, everybody else seems opposed to the reward and legislators want these beneficiaries to return the money.

The issue has since become emotive and threatens to reignite tensions between parliament, the executive and the judiciary. For instance, Parliament Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, on Jan.10 said Parliament would not deal with the budget or approve recapitalization of the Uganda Development Bank (UDB) without talking about this matter.

Kadaga was incensed by an interim order issued by Stephen Kavuma, the Deputy Chief Justice, barring Parliament from investigating the controversial handshake.

The order followed a petition by Eric Sabiiti, a legal officer working with the Electoral Commission, seeking an order to block any investigation into the cash payout to the government officials. Sabiiti said Parliament or any person or authority purporting to investigate into the decision by the President as the head of State, interferes with powers of the Executive arm of government.

Kadaga referred to the order as an attempt to gag and prevent Parliament from doing its work. "I cannot accept a situation where a Court dictates how we shall speak in this House," Kadaga said, "How we shall write the order paper? This order said we should not debate, we should not inquire, we should not investigate. That is unacceptable."

Kadaga directed the Deputy Attorney General to move to Court immediately to vacate the 'stupid' Court Order.

Most importantly, critics say the biggest danger is the precedent the development sets. Others say the decision shows how President Museveni is likely to spend oil revenues.

Oil revenue management experts say that because oil revenue is always big, even 1% of an oil windfall could easily distort the economy.

They warn that when an excitable president begins dishing out small percentages out of huge chunks to thank oil executives for 'exemplary service," that action could also affect the mood of officials in other sectors who could feel unappreciated and yet they are doing great work for the country.

Fred Muhumuza, an economist who doubles as a researcher says it is wrong to deliberately interpret money in terms of percentages especially if it involves revenues from the extractives sector.

Oil money and natural resource revenues are rarely taxed like other goods and services because of the higher rates of revenue, Muhumuza told The Independent. He said that in some countries, taxes on extractives can go up to 85% because of the big moneys involved-- knowing that even the 15% you have left with the companies is big money.

"If you look at Uganda's anticipated annual oil revenues which could go up to $3 billion, if we get good rates and prices," Muhumuza said, "Let us say you give away 1% of this $3 billion, do you see how you are giving away huge sums of money to whomever?"

Muhumuza also warns that the recent presidential handshake could set a precedent.

"You can now not rule out that when oil money begins to flow, those people dead and alive will now come back and say, we contributed towards the discovery or the drafting of good PSAs in 2007 quoting a precedent," the economist told The Independent. "You will also find other people doing exemplary work for the government coming to ask for bonuses."

Muhumuza insists there is need for the government to institute a bonus policy.

"Without a policy," he says, "it is wrong to distribute Consolidated Fund money because you have had a discussion with the President."

He explains that in the private sector, where these bonuses are implemented, there is a policy in terms of the amount, who qualifies and you want to recognise exemplary service.

"Let us know under what conditions people qualify for the bonus," he said, "what's the size of the bonus and how do you arrive at the subdivisions of the bonus."

Other critics have problems with the legal justifications.

"Yes, the law provides for it but under the current economic situation that Ugandans are going through, it is extremely wrong to reward these government officials," says Cissy Kagaba, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), "This is Shs 6b which could do wonders to the lives of ordinary Ugandans. This Shs 6b could stock hundreds of health centres with essential medicines."

Kagaba says the reason why these officials are paid large sums of money is to safeguard against bribes. "If these people were earning Shs 3m," Kagaba said, "you could say they can easily be compromised but they are taking home Shs 40m and above, exclusive of other benefits they get."

Kagaba insists oil money should be used for the benefit of all Ugandans not just for the benefit of a few people who are already earning a lot of money. Otherwise, she says, the gap between the rich and the poor will grow wider which could potentially cause political instability in the country.

Apart from these concerns, activists also say that the presidential handshake only makes it clear that transparency in the oil sector remains elusive.

"If it were not for a disgruntled official," Kagaba said, "the public would never have known about this money, which was given."

Dr. Frederick Golooba Mutebi, a regional researcher and analyst also told The Independent that the money involved comparatively speaking is "little."

However, he also adds that although he is not against the principle of rewarding good performance, he does not know what exactly the winning team did to merit the reward.

Uganda, at a cost of about $10 million (Approx. Shs36 billion), hired the US-based law firm, Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt &Mosle LLP which specialises in challenging transnational transactions and complex multi-jurisdictional disputes to handle the litigation in London. A local Ugandan law firm, Kampala Associates, also provided the legal support in the country and was reportedly paid Shs10 billion although nothing could be confirmed due to secrecy around the transactions.

"For starters, these are public servants hired to do what they did," says Golooba, "They are paid salaries."

"The fact that the officials could even think that they could write to the President and ask to be rewarded and that the President could agree to reward them is what raises serious ethical questions."

He added that given that this money was hidden even from other people working in the same agencies would suggest these people were not doing the correct thing.

He also thinks that what the team is celebrating is relatively small money for a country like Uganda to celebrate and subsequently reward themselves with public funds.

But Golooba-Mutebi says this is not a corruption issue but an ethical one. He also does not want to relate the presidential handshake scandal to the oil sector. He says Ugandans should be debating the principle.

"The President should not be at liberty to sign away public money to reward whoever he wants to reward; whether the money is from oil, maize, cotton or coffee," he says, "The problem is how we use public finances."

The handshake, which has now become a major saga, starts withAkol's June 26, 2015 letter titled, "Presidential handshake in appreciation of the team that delivered a win for the government of Uganda against Heritage Oil and Gas Limited in the London arbitration."

In the letter, Akol reminds President Museveni of a meeting held on May 17, 2015 at his western Uganda country home in Rwakitura where she was instructed to recommend an adequate reward for the team that "delivered victory" for the government in a landmark and groundbreaking case against Heritage Oil and Gas Limited to the tune of $434 million in the arbitration case.

"I do hereby propose that a sum of Shs 6b be allocated as a reward to the team, out of which Shs 2.358b will be deducted as tax and the net sum of Shs 3.642b will be given to the team as a take home package," Akol writes as she concludes her letter signing it off with URA's slogan:"Developing Uganda Together."

"Philosophy of reward"

According to Akol's letter, the amount recommended as a reward is an amount that would enable the beneficiaries use the funds to do something tangible and leave a legacy to remind them and their offspring of their contribution to the nation.

For instance, she wrote that the recommended amount could enable one either to acquire a decent plot of land, pay a deposit on a mortgage or perhaps facilitate finishes on home construction. The proposed amount was to be distributed among 42 individuals that made up the core, non-core, and support staff of the team.

"I believe it will be motivation sufficient for them to gallantly face future challenges and bring glory and victory to our nation," the letter reads in part. "The amount proposed constitutes less than 1% of the amount in the award and is 50% of the costs awarded to fund its priority areas," says Akol in the letter.

Akol is referring to 50% of the $4 million (about Shs 11.5 billion) of costs incurred by Uganda which the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) ordered Heritage to pay Uganda. The money was, therefore, logically a refund of what had been spent and not a win in connection with the case. But that is the win which the claimants say called for a "presidential handshake" of Shs6 billion.

Uganda got entangled in a legal battle with Heritage Oil and Gas over a Capital Gains Tax dispute, with the British wildcatter fighting to keep over $400m in taxes following the sale of its interests in Uganda to Tullow in July, 2010 at $1.45b.

The tax dispute became a protracted legal battle and different courts, including a Ugandan Tax Appeal Tribunal and a commercial court in London took four years to resolve it.

The legal gymnastics went on in London until February 24, 2015 when the UNCITRAL issued a unanimous award dismissing all claims.

But following the publication of this information, MPs and the general public have gone up in arms saying the government officials must refund the Shs 6b and a Supreme Court judge, Steven Kavuma has placed an injunction on further debate of the issue.

****