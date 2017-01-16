16 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

East Africa: Armed Forces Showcase Cultural Diversity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

At least 46 military officers from eleven regional countries at the weekend held a cultural event during which they showcased different cultural activities that are unique to their respective countries.

The officers are undergoing a senior officers' course at Rwanda Staff Command and Staff College in Musanze.

The participants were entertained by Rwanda's Inganzo Ngari Troupe which performed various songs and plays that portray the Rwandan culture and history.

Among the exhibitors was a Ugandan troupe that performed a royal dance that is normally preserved for the Kabaka (king), and also performed another dance known as Nankasa/Bakisimba which is the cultural dance that is popular across the Buganda Kingdom in central Uganda.

Items like food stuffs and drinks, crafts, clothing, and history among others were showcased in a colorful event and the second of its kind to be hosted at the college.

"We are here to exhibit our culture in Zambia, we are trying to show how integrated Zambia is as we also learn from other cultures," said Lt Col. Like Like.

'Coexistence is very important and when we are gathered here, we learn a lot from one another other, we get to know history, culture and know the similarities and differences amongst our cultures, without interacting, we can't know anything," he added.

Among the items exhibited were delicacies such as caterpillar and grasshoppers which Rwandans are not used to.

"The caterpillars are very delicious and rich in vitamins, they are grown during rainy season and are the most preferred in Zambia, it is not surprising if I see people eating what we don't eat back home but it shows me the culture diversification," noted Like.

According to Maj. Savio Sambou from Senegal Armed Forces, it is very important for Africans including people in Uniform to know the culture diversification as it helps them learn from each other and keep the African spirit alive.

"A person without culture is like a body without soul," he said.

"This exhibition is very nice because the rational of showcasing the culture of African countries is an indication that it is high time Africans got connected. As military we are also linked to this because we need to know the cultural diversity if we are to work together to protect our continent," Sambou added.

According to Col Justice Majyambere, the college's Chief Instructor, the notion of traditional military training is becoming more irrelevant as the global security trends are also changing and training should encompass all aspects of threats in the wider security spectrum.

"In line with that learning and understanding of various cultures, it addresses interoperability challenges and ultimately ensures force cohesion. In the wider security context, it addresses issues of disharmony amongst our societies and subsequently promoting respect and unity," he said.

He also said that while African leaders seek to have a united continent, it would not be possible if there is no interaction and knowledge of one another's culture.

East Africa

Black Stars Hone Goalmouth Skills for Clash With Cranes

Ghana coach Avram Grant has called for more accuracy from his strikers as they prepare to open their 2017 African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.