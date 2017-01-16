15 January 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Africa: Uganda Cranes Wins Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The

Since the National Team Uganda Cranes beat Comoros last year to qualify for the African Cup of Nations set to take place in Gabon, they have been making success after success.

Goal Keeper Denis Masinde Onyango was recognized as the African player of the year 2016 based in Africa category beating off competition from Zambia and Zimbabwe at the Glo CAF awards.

At the same event, the Uganda Cranes was crowned the National Team of the Year at the Abuja International Conference Center. The recent achievements by the Cranes are cited as a motivation that will inspire players to work harder to achieve greater heights especially the upcoming 2018 FIFA world cup set to take place in Russia.

At parliament, speaker Kadaga said each MP will contribute Shs500,000 to support the team.

****

Uganda

Black Stars Hone Goalmouth Skills for Clash With Cranes

Ghana coach Avram Grant has called for more accuracy from his strikers as they prepare to open their 2017 African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.