16 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: RSE Benchmark Index Stable for Week Ended Jan. 13

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) recorded at total turnover of Rwf58.8 million for the week ended January 13, recovering from the previous week's poor performance when only Rwf3.9 million was realised.

This was Rwf55.1 million growth in value compared to the previous week. Volumes traded also increased to 628,800 shares traded in 21 deals, up from 26,700 shares that changed hands for the January2-6 week.

Both the local and the general indices remained constant during the past week, which is attributable to stability in share prices of the three most active counters at the bourse. The Rwanda Share Index was at 119.91 points on Friday, unchanged compared to the previous week. The All Share Index was also stable, closing at 127.26 points.

Bank of Kigali was at Rwf228, Bralirwa closed at Rwf140, Crystal Telecom at Rwf90. Meanwhile, market capitalisation was at over Rwf2.748 trillion.

Rwanda

Rwanda's Last King Laid to Rest

King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa was yesterday laid to rest in Nyanza District, at the peak of Mountain Mwima, right next to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.