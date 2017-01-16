Rwanda: RSE Benchmark Index Stable for Week Ended Jan. 13

The Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) recorded at total turnover of Rwf58.8 million for the week ended January 13, recovering from the previous week's poor performance when only Rwf3.9 million was realised.

This was Rwf55.1 million growth in value compared to the previous week. Volumes traded also increased to 628,800 shares traded in 21 deals, up from 26,700 shares that changed hands for the January2-6 week.

Both the local and the general indices remained constant during the past week, which is attributable to stability in share prices of the three most active counters at the bourse. The Rwanda Share Index was at 119.91 points on Friday, unchanged compared to the previous week. The All Share Index was also stable, closing at 127.26 points.

Bank of Kigali was at Rwf228, Bralirwa closed at Rwf140, Crystal Telecom at Rwf90. Meanwhile, market capitalisation was at over Rwf2.748 trillion.