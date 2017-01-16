15 January 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Reactions - Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon

Paulo Duarte (Head Coach, Burkina Faso)

Cameroon surprised us with their 4-3-3 plan while we were expecting a 4-4-2 formation. Too bad my strategy in the first half did not work. My attackers did not quite understand the strategy I wanted. The first period was not controlled, but we corrected at half-time. We are in a process of building our team. I think we can play better in the next match in four days.

Hugo Broos (Head Coach, Cameroon)

I think I saw a Cameroon team that played well and had qualities. Cameroon is ready. We will need this level to qualify for the quarterfinals. We dominated the opponent, we created opportunities. The only thing we need is someone who puts the chances in. And again if you do not know how to score with such chances, it's hard to win matches. I pulled out the two wide players (Clinton Njie and Christian Bassogog) because they were tired. (Edgdar) Salli, the substitute, did not give what I expected of him in the last 20 minutes.

