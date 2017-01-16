16 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Eight Drivers Arrested Over Bribery

The intensified Rwanda National Police (RNP) fight against corruption and bribery in particular led to the arrest of at least eight drivers on Saturday for allegedly attempting to bribe police officers on duty.

The drivers, apprehended on highways in different parts of the country, attempted to bribe police officers apparently after they were caught in varied traffic-related offences.

The bribes ranged between Rwf2,000 and Rwf5,000.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jean-Nepo Mbonyumuvunyi, the Commissioner for the Inspectorate of Services and Ethics (ISE) in RNP, said that the arrest is part of the intensified operations against corruption at all levels.

At least 20 people have been arrested since the beginning of the year, in connection with attempting to bribe police officers to reverse decisions or offences against them.

"Each year gets better as far as fighting corruption is concerned; and this should sound as a warning to whoever has such evil mind because there will be no mercy to whoever will be found giving or receiving a bribe. The slogan remains the same... zero tolerance," Mbonyumuvunyi said.

The department of ISE is mainly responsible for fighting corruption, inspection, internal audit and ensuring professionalism among other key responsibilities. The department carries out thorough research on corruption malpractices both from within and outside the Police force.

Over 200 people were arrested last year over attempted bribery.

"Such attempts of bribery are mainly observed on highways. We have also witnessed cases at police stations where some people have been arrested as they attempt to offer bribes as a way of bailing their family members or colleagues apprehended for certain criminal acts including drug dealers," he added.

"Each year, we gain more knowledge and skills in detecting, investigating and fighting graft-related offences, like other crimes; this year is no different and the rhythm against such criminal acts continues and it's against both the giver and the receiver, regardless of who you are or what you do."

