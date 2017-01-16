Nigeria: I'll Stand By Buhari in Case of Political Re-Alignment, Says Ndume

The immediate past Senate Leader, Sen. Muhammad Ndume has pledged to stick with President Muhammadu Buhari in the event of any political realignment in the country.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, gave the assurance in Maiduguri on Sunday while speaking with newsmen.

Speculations are rife that there are likely to be re-alignments by politicians toward the 2019 general elections in the country.

"I want to say that nobody has contacted me yet on any political re-alignment.

"But for Muhammad Ndume, whenever there is any political re-alignment, you will find me where President Muhammadu Buhari is, " Ndume said.

He pointed out that his stand was predicated on the fact that President Buhari had been his mentor for a very long time.

"Buhari has been my long time mentor.

"When your mentor is on one side, you are expected to be with him no matter what," Ndume said.

He said that he had always stood by the truth in all his endeavours.

"I am an extrovert personality, and I have always stood on the side of the truth.

"Maybe that is why I sometimes ran into troubled waters," Ndume said.

He said he had no political ambition or plans for 2019 because he believed in destiny.

According to him, I always want God to decide for me in any circumstance.

"I never planned to be a senator at the onset, it was God's decision."

He said that his original plan was to be the Chairman of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

"My ambition was to be a grassroots politician where I can be the Chairman of Gwoza LGA and construct access roads from the hills.

"But God made me a member of House of Representatives, " Ndume said.

He added that even in 2011, his target was to retain his seat at the House of Representatives, whereupon his constituents asked him to move to the Senate.

Ndume stated that his emergence as the Senate Leader was also due to providence.

"My target was to contest for the Deputy Senate President, but I ended up as the Leader.

"So, I thank God for everything, " he said.