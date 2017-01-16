16 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stop Insulting Mudavadi, President Kenyatta Told

By Justus Ochieng' and Benson Amadala

Amani National Congress on Sunday claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta was on a "character assassination" mission against party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

And this came as Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula campaigned for Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale who is eyeing the county's governor's seat.

ANC Chairman Kelvin Lunani and Secretary-General Basil Mwakiringo said the prospect of facing a united opposition had sent Mr Kenyatta "into a panic mode".

During the launch of Jubilee membership drive at Kasarani Stadium on Friday, the President said Mr Mudavadi joined government as a minister when he (Mudavadi) was still in school.

"He was plucked from school and appointed minister. To date, he cannot show what he did for Kenyans," Mr Kenyatta said.

Mr Lunani and Mr Mwakiringo told the President to address issues raised by the opposition. "He should stop character assassination. Uhuru has stooped too low by lying about other leaders," the two said in a statement. They said the insults were being directed at former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki under whom Mr Mudavadi served.

STOP GETTING ANGRY

Mr Lunani "reminded" the President that he was Mr Mudavadi's age mate.

"What was Uhuru doing in school when his age mate was being made minister?" he asked.

Mr Mwakiringo said the President should stop getting angry "when told the truth".

In Kakamega, Mr Wetang'ula said Ford-K was confident of taking the governor's seat.

In remarks that could ignite a fresh tussle with Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is ODM deputy party leader, Mr Wetang'ula said no meaningful projects had been initiated in Kakamega in four years.

"We are confident of winning many seats in western and many parts of the country," he said at Khayega Market.

Nominated MCA Alex Khamasi told the senator "to stop wasting time since ODM and ANC enjoy huge support in Kakamega."

