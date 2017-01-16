NAMIBIA managed to hold out for a draw in their Sunfoil 3-Day Cup match against Easterns at the Wanderers field on Saturday.

Easterns were always in charge, but they couldn't close out the victory as the youthful Namibian team defended doggedly to force a draw.

Namibia posted a defendable total of 230 in their first innings, with Jacques Fourie top-scoring with 63 and Michau du Preez with 62, while Wian van Vuuren added 38 and Zhivago Groenewald 33.

Easterns' opening batsmen Wesley Marshall and Ernest Kemm, however, shared a huge partnership of 212 to put them in command.

They brought the 50 up off only 10 overs and the 100-up off 24 overs.

Marshall was the aggressor, attacking Namibia's bowling at each opportunity, and reached his century with a big six off Danie van Schoor in the 34th over, with the total at 147/0.

His century came off 109 balls and included 12 fours and two sixes.

Kemm was more sedate, reaching his 50 off 125 balls in the 44th over, but in the next over, Namibia finally broke through when Xander Pitchers dismissed Marshall for 152 off 139 balls (13x4, 6x6).

Shortly after, Danie van Schoor dismissed Wesley Coulentianos for 1, and at stumps on the second day Easterns had reached 221/2 with Kemm 58 not out and Daniel Sincuba 1 not out.

On the final day, Namibia managed to peg Easterns back with some regular wickets, but there were solid contributions by Kemm who was eventually out for 80, Ruan Sadler (32) and Matthew Arnold who was last man out for 47.

They were finally all out for 334 - a lead of 104 runs.

Xander Pitchers was Namibia's top bowler, taking four wickets for 59 off 16 overs, while Danie van Schoor took three for 57 off 15,1 overs.

In their second innings, Namibia lost Xander Pitchers (2) and Wian van Vuuren (7) early on, but Michau du Preez (57) and Justin Baard (44) steadied the ship with an 83-run partnership for the third wicket.

Jacques Fourie was run out for one, but there were useful contributions by Lohan Louwrens (19) and Kyle Birkenstock (12) as Namibia managed to stand their ground.

Easterns broke through with some late wickets but by then they had run out of time and Namibia reached 165 for nine wickets when the match was called off and declared a draw.

Namibia have now drawn two and lost two of their four matches to date, and remain bottom of the log in Pool B on 16,9 points.

Easterns move up to third position on 33,98 points, behind the leaders Gauteng on 50,42 and Free State on 47,18 points.