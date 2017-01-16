Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa At Crossroads Over Cheeky Party Backers

EMBATTLED Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa walks a right rope following recent missteps which have left him at a crossroads on whether to dump party allies rooting for his succession or keep them close and risk the wrath of his principal.

Harare based political commentator Masimba Kuchera says the stakes are high and reckons Mnangagwa will take the difficult choice of sticking to his followers while trying to manage the damage.

"The battle lines have been drawn and it would not be too wise for him to dump any of his allies now. I think he will stick with them but try to be more careful with his public demeanour," he said.

Kuchera said with President Mugabe showing signs of fatigue and well into the twilight stages of both life and career, it would be unwise for Mnangagwa to squander his biggest chance to become the country's next leader.

Since his elevation as one of President Robert Mugabe's two deputies in 2014, Mnangagwa has come under fire from party rivals miffed by his claimed ambition to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

During the period, Mnangagwa has had allies who have put their heads on the block by openly backing him but this has cost them their party positions and membership.

Top among the casualties were war veterans chair Chris Mutsvangwa, who lost his ministerial post and Norton parliamentary seat.

War veterans' association executive members and some Zanu PF provincial youth leaders were also dislodged from the party for clamouring for Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe.

Previously, the VP came under criticism for dumping his erstwhile allies, among them some party provincial chairs after they were summarily suspended from the party for attending a foiled Tsholotsho meeting which sought to plot his elevation to Vice Presidency ahead of a party congress in 2004.

With such memories still fresh in his mind and with the State House now near touching distance, Mnangagwa is confronted with the same circumstances where he either has to totally discard his backers or risk his current job by maintaining contact with them.

War veterans chair Chris Mutsvangwa

But while he tries to make his mind up, party hawks have been quick to raise the red flag against the VP, with provincial chairs railroaded to call him to order for allegedly cavorting with Zanu PF rejects.

This follows a New Year's Eve bash during which Mnangagwa was pictured with party outcasts, top army officials, party loyalists as well as outspoken businessman and musician Energy Mutodi.

The VP has tried to wriggle out of the mesh by issuing a lukewarm denial of his purported association with a group of daring firebrands who have stubbornly demanded he took over from the soon to be 93 Mugabe.

Jacob Kukweza, another Harare based analyst agrees Mnangagwa is between a rock and a hard surface.

"He has to play a balancing act of protecting his supporters while at the same time appeasing his rivals and President Mugabe by publicly disassociating himself from those rooting for him to succeed President Mugabe," he said.

"Mnangagwa has not dumped the war veterans because their public pledge of support shows that they are in contact with him in one way or the other.

"Those who understand Zanu PF politics will know that war veterans cannot publicly declare their support for Mnangagwa without tacit approval.

"What Mnangagwa cannot do, however, is to publicly acknowledge that the war veterans are his foot soldiers and that they are doing his bidding because he knows that the consequences of such an acknowledgement will be dire.

"President Mugabe will act swiftly to deal with him once he confirms his active participation from succession politics."

Rukweza says Mnangagwa needs all his supporters among war veterans, the military and the party.

He adds: "He is working hard behind the scenes to make sure that those who were expelled from Zanu PF are readmitted into the party in order to reinforce his support base."

Without this cast, his ambitions of becoming the next president will be dashed.