Tanzania: Hamilton Aquatics Interest in Tanzania Likely to Win Govt Approval

Dar es Salaam — The government has shown positive reception of the interest by United Arabs Emirates (UAE) Hamilton Aquatics club of building modern swimming pool as well as providing sports academy with training facilities in the country.

The officials who jetted in were: Hamilton Aquatics Director, Christopher Tidey and Chief Executive Officer (Ceo), Phillippa Clark.

The executives were hosted by the leading swimming club in the country, Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC).

Speaking with The Citizen, National Sports Council (NSC) secretary general, Mohamed Kiganja said the government has been encouraging people to invest in various sectors in the country in a bid to boost the economy. Kiganja said they have basically understood the aims of the Middle East's club and urged them to submit their proposal for endorsement.

He said the government wants improvement in sports and need to have serious investors who can make the country excel in the game.

"I met with Chris and Phillippa, they have good plan, but we cannot provide final answer because they were here for discussion with various sectors, NSC was among them," said Kiganja. Tidey said they were so delighted to get positive response from government and private officials. He noted that they were looking forward to presenting their proposal to the government officially.

He said the club is ready to provide educational programmes on safety awareness during swimming. "We are ready to build a full sports training facility to supporting the local community in the country.

The club CEO, Phillipa Clark said they have found out that Tanzania has potential swimmers and has prime areas that they can use to set up the sports complex DSC secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro said she was impressed by the positive note shown by government institutions.