SOUTH African players triumphed at the ITF CAT Southern Africa Junior Championships in Windhoek on Sunday, winning both the boys and girls u16 singles title.

In the boys final, the fifth-seeded Thando Longi-Smit beat compatriot and top seed Pierre Malan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in a fluctuating three-setter, while the unseeded Eldien Kleinhans beat the top-seeded Iariniaina Tsantaniony of Madagascar 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in another tough three-setter to win the girls title.

In the boys final, Malan broke Longi-Smit's serve early on to take the first set 6-3, but Longi-Smit followed suit to win the second 6-3.

In the third set Longi-Smit streaked into a 4-1 lead, but Malan broke back to reduce the gap to 4-3.

In the crucial eighth game, Longi-Smit however struck back to break Malan's serve and go 5-3 up before serving out to win the set 6-3.

After the match Longi-Smit said his consistency pulled him through.

"It was always going to be tough - we both played well, but in the end I was just more consistent."

"This is the biggest title I've ever won and it means a lot to me. It has set me up well for the future now," he added.

Malan said the match could have gone either way.

"We both played very well and it could have gone either way today. We've played each other a lot and it's always a close match and we normally make turns to win," he said.

The Girls u16 final saw an upset as the unseeded Eldien Kleinhans of South Africa beat the top-seeded Iariniaina Tsantaniony of Madagascar 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Tsantaniony had beaten Kleinhans 6-3, 6-4 in the group stages, but the South African gained revenge in the final which went down to the wire.

Tsantaniony won the first set 7-5, but Kleinhans came back to win the second by the same score. In the third set Kleinhans broke Tsantaniony's serve early on to take a 3-1 lead and then, playing some solid groundstrokes, she held on to win the set 6-3 and the match.

Kleinhans said she stuck to her game plan.

"It's a big achievement for me - I didn't expect to win today. But I just stuck to my game plan and it worked out - I aimed to play deep on her backhand and I managed to implement it well," she said.

The Boys u14 final was another humdinger, with the second-seeded Toky Ranaivo of Madagascar eventually beating the top-seeded South African Connor Kruger 7-5, 5-7, 7-6.

In the Girls u14 final, the unseeded Sarah Introcaso of Mauritius beat Rufaro Magarira of Zimbabwe 6-2, 6-3.

Namibia's last three representatives, meanwhile, were all eliminated in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the Boys u16 category, Codie van Schalkwyk lost to the top-seeded Pierre Malan 6-3, 6-4, while his younger brother Connor van Schalkwyk lost 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 to Lanja Rakotozandriny of Madagascar in a marathon match in the Boys u14 category.

In the Girls u16 quarterfinals, Gina Moolman lost 6-1, 6-0 to Delien Kleinhans.