16 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Shores Troops Morale in Video Call to Sambisa, Liberia

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Ronald Mutum

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday conversed with troops on operations in Sambisa forest, Borno State and the Republic of Liberia. Buhari spoke with the troops from the Eagle Square National Arcade, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Wreath Laying ceremony in Abuja.

The conversation was via live video and audio feed to the operational areas from a make shift monitoring centre set up by the Armed Forces, after Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Buhari congratulated the troops in Sambisa for capturing the Boko Haram stronghold camp zero and for their continued effort to rid the country of insurgents.

He told them the country is proud of what they were doing and assured them of government support.

Also speaking to the troops in Liberia, Buhari encouraged them to continue to represent the efficiency and discipline that the Nigerian military is renowned for in all United Nations peace keeping missions.

He noted that as Nigeria prepares to withdraw its last contingent from Liberia in 2018, government would support troops on the mission and wished them success.

Buhari received three hearty cheers from troops in both locations as it seemed troops were on standby formation and could see and hear the President at their locations.

Earlier, after reviewing Guards mounted by officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces and Nigerian Legion, President Buhari, led other top government functionaries, to lay wreaths at the foot of the Unknown Soldier at the National Arcade, Abuja.

Thereafter, President Buhari signed the National register and led dignitaries to release white pigeons at the Arcade signifying peace in the country.

More on This

Aisha Buhari Prays for Families of Fallen Soldiers

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Sunday prayed for families of Nigeria's soldiers who died in line of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.