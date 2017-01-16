Nigeria: Buhari Shores Troops Morale in Video Call to Sambisa, Liberia

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday conversed with troops on operations in Sambisa forest, Borno State and the Republic of Liberia. Buhari spoke with the troops from the Eagle Square National Arcade, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Wreath Laying ceremony in Abuja.

The conversation was via live video and audio feed to the operational areas from a make shift monitoring centre set up by the Armed Forces, after Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Buhari congratulated the troops in Sambisa for capturing the Boko Haram stronghold camp zero and for their continued effort to rid the country of insurgents.

He told them the country is proud of what they were doing and assured them of government support.

Also speaking to the troops in Liberia, Buhari encouraged them to continue to represent the efficiency and discipline that the Nigerian military is renowned for in all United Nations peace keeping missions.

He noted that as Nigeria prepares to withdraw its last contingent from Liberia in 2018, government would support troops on the mission and wished them success.

Buhari received three hearty cheers from troops in both locations as it seemed troops were on standby formation and could see and hear the President at their locations.

Earlier, after reviewing Guards mounted by officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces and Nigerian Legion, President Buhari, led other top government functionaries, to lay wreaths at the foot of the Unknown Soldier at the National Arcade, Abuja.

Thereafter, President Buhari signed the National register and led dignitaries to release white pigeons at the Arcade signifying peace in the country.