Nigeria: Amnesty Seeks Zakzaky's Release

The Nigerian authorities should immediately comply with a high court order and release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife from detention, the Amnesty International has said.

Sheikh Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah Ibraheem, have been in detention without charge for more than a year following a clash between his supporters and the Nigerian military in which 347 members of the IMN were killed.

Authorities claim he is being held in "protective custody".

Justice Gabriel Kolawole had on December 2, 2016 awarded a cumulative sum of N50 million to the Zakzakys and ordered the Attorney General of the Federation to provide a new accommodation in any part of Kaduna or Northern Nigeria that he prefers.

"The 45 day deadline given for their release expires today. If the government deliberately disregards the orders of its own courts, it will demonstrate a flagrant - and dangerous - contempt for the rule of law," said Makmid Kamara, Interim Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

"El-Zakzaky is being unlawfully detained. This might be part of a wider effort to cover up the gruesome crimes committed by members of the security forces in Zaria in December 2015 that left hundreds dead," he said.

Amnesty International is also calling on the authorities to release other IMN supporters arrested at the same time as El Zakzaky and his wife, who likewise remain in detention without charge.