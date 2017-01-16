Rwanda: League Race Is Still Wide Open, Says Coach Seninga

With table leaders Rayon Sports looking unstoppable other teams including fourth-placed Police FC still believe they can put up a fight in the race for the league title till the last day of the season.

Among the chasing pack is record 16-times champions APR FC in second place with two points behind Rayon that was due to face Etincelles on Sunday, in a game where a win would restore the Blues' five-point lead heading to the halfway mark of the 2016/17 season.

AS Kigali are in third position with just six points and Police with seven points stand in 4th position.

Of the four teams occupying the top four places, Rayon and defending champions APR have more experience as far as challenging for the league title is concerned.

Police FC coach Innocent Seninga, whose team settled for a goalless draw against fifth-placed Espoir on Saturday, believes the race is still wide open.

Seninga said: "We are happy for this draw; Espoir are a very good team with one of the best coaches in the league, so to get a point at their home ground is something we have to be proud of."

"We are still in the title race at this stage; we are doing everything possible to stay close to the leaders. The ultimate target is the league title and the season still has a long way to go. It is always difficult to play against Espoir in Rusizi, so I am happy with the way my players played," he noted.

The former Isonga FC and Etincelles coach added that, "We will keep fighting until the end and we believe we will close the gap. My only worry is the injury of my captain (Fabrice Twagizimana)."

The long-serving Police FC captain suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday's game and Seninga says he will need further assessment to determine the extent of the injury.

AS Kigali humbled

In other matches, Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali, were brought down to earth in a 1-2 home defeat against SC Kiyovu at Kigali Regional Stadium. It was a shock for AS Kigali with the defeat coming days after halting APR's unbeaten run.

Blaise Bigirimana scored the opening goal in the sixth minute for Aloys Kanamugire's side before Michel Ndahinduka netted the equalizer three minutes later.

As both sides pushed for more goals in the second half, Bigirimana was back on the score sheet in the 53rd minute with what proved to be the match winner as Kiyovu, who had lost the last game against Espoir, jumped to 7th place with 18 points after their fifth win of the season.

Vincent Mashami's Bugesera FC moved up to sixth place with 21 points after beating bottom side Pepiniere 2-1 at Ruyenzi ground.

Abdallah Guindo netted a brace for visitors in the 20th and 36th minutes while Joseph Lubega netted the consolation goal for Jean Baptiste Kayiranga's relegation-bound side that remains bottom with one point.

Mukura Victory Sports remained in tenth place with 14 points after playing out goalless against Sunrise FC in Nyagatare-the later stay in eighth place with 17 points.

On Friday, reigning champions APR registered a 2-0 win over Marines at Umuganda Stadium, to stay within touching distance of their archrivals and league leaders Rayon Sports.

Goals from Aimable Nsabimana and Djihad Bizimana in either half were enough to hand Jimmy Mulisa's outfit maximum points and further boosted their bid for a record-extending 17th league title in 23 seasons.

Saturday

AS Kigali 1-2 SC Kiyovu

Sunrise FC 0-0 Mukura

Pepiniere 1-2 Bugesera

Espoir 0-0 Police