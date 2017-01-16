15 January 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mutare Python Killer in Trouble

Photo: István/Pixabay
A python (file photo).

A man from Odzi landed in trouble after he killed a python which had devoured his sister's goat.

Kudzanai Rusenza, 34, reportedly visited his sister's homestead and saw a python lying beside a goat pen.

A local court heard that the python had difficulties in moving as it had just gobbled a goat.

Rusenza contacted officials from Parks and Wildlife Management but they took long to attend to the scene.

This prompted Rusenza to kill the python. He then burnt the snake and buried it in a pit.

When the parks officials arrived they forced Rusenza to exhume python before arresting him.

Rusenza has since been dragged before Mutare magistrates court facing charges of contravening Parks and Wildlife Act which prohibits killing of the protected species.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to January 20 for sentence by magistrate Poterai Gwezhira.

Court heard that the python was valued at $2,000.

