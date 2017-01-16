16 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Tennis Academy Inaugurated

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda Tennis Federation (RTF) in partnership with Workforce Development Office (WDA) inaugurated a tennis academy over the weekend.

The new academy is located at Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) Kigali (IPRC-Kigali) and combines tennis and education, so that students can continue their pathway to professional tennis without having to neglect their academic studies.

Speaking during the selection process that was attended by the players, and parents at Amahoro National Stadium, the RFT secretary general Valens Habimana said the academy which will be opened for business this month, will help to develop the sport in the country.

"The academy combines training with schooling for promising youth players. Among its goal is to help students who want to become tennis players in the future. We selected a few players because of lack of enough resources," he noted

Habimana added that, "The initiative started two years ago with support of RTF and WDA. We have the talent, so the aim is to detect that talent and develop it for the future."

Already 15 upcoming tennis players including 10 boys and five girls have been selected for the first intake that will last for three years.

Jerome Gasana, the Director General of WDA, explained that they want the players to develop their careers so that they can find jobs in the future.

"They will stay together with coaches to guide them throughout the three years. The players have to understand that while at the academy they will have the opportunity to continue with their studies," said Gasana.

This year, WDA has plans of opening more academies in football, swimming, volleyball, cricket and basketball.

