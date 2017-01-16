South Africa: Eighteen Year Old Man Arrested for the Attempted Murder of a Metro Police Officer in Hanover Park

press release

Western Cape: Yesterday morning three members of Metro Police came under fire when they responded to a shooting incident in Athwood Road, Hanover Park. Members returned fire and in the process a 40 year old constable was shot and wounded. The constable sustained gunshot wounds to his stomach and left hand. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The car in which the metro police members were travelling was damaged, and had bullet holes in the windscreen. No other property or persons were affected by the shooting.

Shortly after the incident, police launched an integrated crime prevention operation in order to stabilise the Hanover Park area. Spearheading the integrated crime prevention operation was the Deputy Cluster Commander of the Mitchell's Plain Cluster, Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo, joined by Deputy Chief Annelene Marais of the Metro Police. Law Enforcement and Traffic also formed part of the integrated crime prevention operation.

Police brought in several suspects of whom four were positively linked to crimes for which warrants of arrest had been issued. They are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon on the warrants of arrest.

Several drug outlets and homes of well-known self-proclaimed gang leaders were raided. Tik lollies and dagga were amongst the items seized at a well-known drug outlet in Turflyn Walk, Hanover Park. Vehicle check points were also set up.

During the crime prevention operation police were also searching for the suspect who had been shooting at the metro police officials earlier in the morning.

Last night at about 20:40 an 18 year old man, accompanied by his legal representative came to hand himself over to Philippi Police, claiming that he had shot at the metro police officials earlier in the day. The police investigation into the attempted murder continues and, once the suspect has been charged with attempted murder, the 18 year old will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday 16 January 2017.

The Deputy Cluster Commander of the Mitchell's Plain Cluster, Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo, condemned the attack on police. Philippi Police will maintain a zero tolerance approach towards criminals.

Brigadier Mmagauta Letsoalo urges the community of Hanover Park to come forward with information on crime. Anyone with information about crime that can assist the police can call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. All information will be treated as highly confidential.