South Africa: Mountain Rise Police Need Your Assistance in Tracing Missing Person

Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Mountain Rise Police on 033 387 9600 or our Crime stop number on 08600 10111.

The Mountain Rise Police would like to make an appeal to the members of community with regards to a missing person, Nkosikhona Nxumalo (12) from Copesville outside Pietermaritzburg. He left his home on 22 December 2016 and never return home, He was last seen wearing a pair of grey shorts and a purple T-shirt. He is a special needs child who attends the HS Ebrahim School.

