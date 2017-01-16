15 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Sought After Gangster Arrested - Port Elizabeth

One of Port Elizabeth's most sought after gangster was arrested yesterday afternoon,14/01 by members of SAPS Bethelsdorp's crime prevention unit.

It is alleged that at about 17:00 while patrolling Kleinskool in Bethelsdorp, information was received about the possible whereabouts of the suspect. The Information was immediately followed up and as the suspect saw the police officers, he attempted to escape. A chase ensued on foot and the suspect was apprehended.

While the members were still busy effecting the arrest, members from the Mount Road Cluster Visible Gang Intervention Unit and the Operational Command Centre were busy searching the suspect's house in Bethelsdorp. A shotgun and 8 rounds of ammunition was confiscated. The suspect (28 years) is allegedly involved in several gang related shootings in the Northern areas. He is detained on charges of murder, attempted murder and vehicle hijacking (Bethelsdorp). Additional charges may be added at pending further investigations.

He will appear in court on Monday, 16 January 2017.

