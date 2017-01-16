South Africa: Witchcraft Row - Man Strikes His Aunt, 75, With an Axe, Killing Her Instantly

A Zimbabwean man, 30, allegedly struck his 75-year-old aunt with an axe, following a witchcraft row, a report says.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, James Takawira from Chatsworth Resettlement area struck Lobiya Chikonyora several times on her face, killing her instantly.

Police said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon and the suspect has since then, evaded arrest.

"We are investigating a case of murder which occurred on Wednesday in Gutu's Chatsworth area. A man allegedly struck his elderly aunt with an axe after accusing her of witchcraft. The man fled after committing the crime and police have since launched a manhunt," Mazula was quoted as saying.

In November last year, a man who fatally stabbed his wife after mistaking her for a goblin, was acquitted after the high court found that he was mentally disabled.

Makiana Sandako of Petronella ranch in Masvingo stabbed his wife Chiedza Regerai to death after mistaking her for a goblin that had been punching him during the night.

Passing down judgement, Masvingo high court judge justice Joseph Mafusire said that the accused was temporarily insane at the time he committed the crime.

Source: News24