16 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Narrow Escape From Rip Current for Ballito Bathers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Quick thinking saved the lives of five bathers who were swept away from the shoreline in Ballito on Sunday, IPSS Medical Rescue said.

The five bathers were at the Granny's Pool stretch of the popular KwaZulu-Natal beach when they got caught up in the strong currents.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said members of the public managed to swim out to them and help them back to shore.

Three of the bathers showed signs of near drowning and were stabilised and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Source: News24

South Africa

2017 - Is Isis Attack Likely in South Africa?

Terrorism is about opportunity, and where the Islamic State can gain propaganda value from an attack, it has proven not… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.