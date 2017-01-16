South Africa: Narrow Escape From Rip Current for Ballito Bathers

Quick thinking saved the lives of five bathers who were swept away from the shoreline in Ballito on Sunday, IPSS Medical Rescue said.

The five bathers were at the Granny's Pool stretch of the popular KwaZulu-Natal beach when they got caught up in the strong currents.

IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said members of the public managed to swim out to them and help them back to shore.

Three of the bathers showed signs of near drowning and were stabilised and taken to hospital for further treatment.

