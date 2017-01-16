13 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Probation Officer Appears in Court On Allegations of Corruption

Nelspruit — A 35-year-old Probation Officer, Pinkie Mahlangu from the Department of Social Development offices in Middelburg, appeared before the Middelburg Magistrate's Court today on a charge of corruption.

Mahlangu's appearance came after she was arrested for allegedly having solicited a bribe from a 36-year-old man, who had committed an assault case and was released on bail. The man apparently appeared in court in Middelburg on several occasions until a decision was taken that he should attend a diversion programme in Benoni.

It is alleged that on 18 December 2016, Mahlangu called the man to attend the programme the following day as arranged by the court. She then made a follow-up and discovered that he was unable to attend. It is understood that Mahlangu started calling the person on the guise that he would be arrested for non-attendance and it led to a point where she allegedly threatened him that a warrant for his arrest had been issued. She is reported to have solicited a bribe of a certain amount from the victim so that she may compile a positive report on his behalf. The matter was reported to the police, whereafter the Anti-Corruption Unit pounced on her.

Mahlangu has been remanded in custody until 18 January 2017, pending a formal bail application.

South Africa

