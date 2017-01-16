16 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Man Fined R2 000 for Hosing Down Concrete With Drinking Water

The City of Cape Town is calling on residents to report water restriction contraventions as it continues its blitz to save the precious recource.

Some of the city's 51 Water Inspectorate officers swooped on Tygerberg and Goodwood last week, fining one person R2 000 for hosing down concrete surfaces with scarce drinking water.

Targeting lush gardens, the city demanded explanations from home-owners, but found that many people are using boreholes.

At one home, a resident watering plants had to prove it really was borehole water being used when the Water Inspectorate switched off the house's main water supply to check.

But to get residents to follow the Level 3 restrictions, which ban watering the garden or washing the car with drinking water, the city says it needs help."Given that the City supplies water to close to one million customers and that most wastage occurs behind closed doors, we need residents to help us and to report and supply evidence of alleged transgressions," a statement said.

Water restriction contraventions can be reported to: water.restrictions@capetown.gov.za.

The city said that since the implementation of water restrictions, 383 notices of contraventions and 225 notices to appear in court have been issued. Fines can go as high as R10 000.

Source: News24

