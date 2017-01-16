Uganda: 1 Killed, Five Injured in Iganga Accident

Iganga — One person died on spot and five were seriously injured when a truck that was carrying cattle traders knocked a boda boda cyclist in Iganga District.

The accident occurred at Nabitende village on Kaliro-Iganga Road.

The traders were returning from Bulumba Market in Kaliro District where they had bought 20 heads of cattle.

Mr James Kalende, an eye witnesses told Daily Monitor that the truck was filled to capacity and some traders were sitting on the top.

"Both the truck and the boda boda cyclist were heading towards Iganga town. The cyclist who was ahead was knocked when he tried to turn right without checking behind for traffic behind him," Mr Kalende said on Saturday.

The cyclist died on spot while five of the traders were injured after falling from the truck. They were taken to Iganga hospital with broken legs and other severe body injuries.

The boda boda cyclist was identified as Gerald Baliluno whose body was taken to Iganga hospital mortuary.

Police said none of the animals died.

Mr Nasibu Ndita, the Iganga District police commander attributed the accident to reckless driving by the boda boda cyclist.