Uganda: Kabaka Mutebi Rallies Parents On Children Discipline

Luweero — Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi has told parents to be vigilant on the social life, work and general discipline of children in order to build a strong foundation for their future.

The king of Buganda said children's ability to exhibit talent and life skills they have learnt at the Ekisaakaate (Youth camp) is a clear testimony that they can have a bright future if they are properly guided through support from parents and guardians.

"These children have demonstrated their respective abilities and talent. We need to help them to maintain discipline and support all programmes aimed at equipping them for a better future. Being humane is a key life factor," Kabaka Mutebi told the parents and children at the closure of the 11th Ekisaakaate held at St Janan Secondary School in Luweero District on Sunday.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said the youth including many who were able to attend the Ekisaakaate are the future leaders who must be groomed to meet challenges in the future.

He said that organisers of the Ekisaakaate have a good curriculum for our children.

"These children leave the Ekisaakaate as change agents in areas of discipline, hard work and talent development. We encourage all parents to cultivate a spirit of discipline, honesty and civility in our children. The Ekisaakaate is open to all children in Uganda," Mr Mayiga said.

The Ekisaakaate is a children camp organised by the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda under the Nnabagereka Development Foundation where children attend a 2- weeks annual camp at selected venues. The children are exposed to life basics training, talent grooming as part of the Ekisaakate curriculum according to the Ekisaakaate chairperson, Mr Kabuuza Mukasa.

Telcia Namwase, 11, a beneficiary of the 11th Ekisaakaate training said her 2 weeks stay has had a significant change in her life.

"I have learnt how to make my bed, peel bananas and prepare a meal. I have also learnt to live a life that respects every member of society. We have been told to stop the selfish tendencies. I believe this will make me a good person in future," Ms Namwase told Daily Monitor on Sunday.