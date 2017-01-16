15 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Business Robbery in Khayelitsha

On Friday 2017-01-13, at about 11:50, Khayelitsha SAPS members were doing patrols at Site C, Khayelitsha, when they received a call from radio control about a business robbery at a shopping mall in Site C. Members responded and, on arrival, Mall Security informed them that the suspects were still in the shop.

They went into the shop and arrested one suspect, and found in his possession a 9mm pistol, one magazine and six rounds.

The police were informed by Mall Security that three other suspects had fled the scene. Upon further investigation members found a bag with cellular telephones, tablets, an undisclosed amount of money and another 9mm pistol, one magazine and four rounds.

The 30 year old suspect was arrested and will appear in court soon.

The Station Commander, Brigadier Nkwitshi, thanked members for a job well done.

