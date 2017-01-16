South Africa: EFF Calls for Arrest of Farmer Who Allegedly Shot Man for 'Stealing' a Tree

The EFF has called for the immediate arrest of a Limpopo farmer who they say shot a 23-year-old man in his left leg at the Mokwalakwala farm in Duiwelskloof.

The farmer allegedly attacked Simon Mmetli on January 4 after he was found carrying four pieces of wood to make a fire, party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement on Sunday.

Ndlozi said Mmetli was transferred to Mankweng hospital on Thursday where he was set to have the bullet removed from his leg.

But the operation was not performed due to his low blood levels, he said.

"The EFF asserts that it is atrocious, at the least, that a young man was shot in the leg and the police of Modjadjiskloof Police Station have done absolutely nothing about the matter," Ndlozi said.

"[The suspect] is roaming the streets of Limpopo as a free man only because he is white and his victim is black.The EFF calls for the immediate arrest of the culprit and for the case to be treated with vigorous urgency."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident to News24 and said the farmer and Mmetli had opened cases against each other.

"The farmer opened a case of theft against the man after he alleged that he stole a Bloekom tree from his farm and the man opened a case of attempted murder.

"The case docket was handed to province with the view of checking the contents and appropriate action will be taken," Mojapelo said.

Source: News24