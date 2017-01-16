14 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Health Awareness Workshop in Mendefera

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Debub branch, organized a health awareness workshop in Mendefera on 13 January as regards the causes and prevention of fistula.

The workshop that was attended by junior school students, teachers and members of the Harmful Practices Prevention Committee included the physical, physiological and social problems affecting women in general and the consequences women are subjected to by not exposing their condition in particular.

Health experts pointed out during the workshop that 90% from the total number of women that underwent fistula surgeries at the Mendefera Referral Hospital have shown complete recovery. They further called on the society to avoid harmful practices such as underage marriages and FGM that are the root causes of fistula.

Women who recovered from fistula also shared their experiences and called on mothers to practice safe delivery at health facilities in order to avoid the risks of fistula related complications.

Eritrea

Conserving Filfil Selemuna National Park

During a tour they conducted to the Filfil-Selomuna National Park, members of the Ghinda'e sub-zone administration… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.