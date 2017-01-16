South Africa: Thousands of ANC Supporters Flock to Stanger for Birthday Celebration

The KwaZulu-Natal sun beat down on thousands of ANC supporters gathered in Stanger on Sunday to celebrate the party's 105th birthday.

The coastal hamlet was brought to a standstill with hundreds of busses ferrying supporters to the town's sports ground which was awash with yellow party regalia.

Provincial ANC chair Sihle Zikalala was expected to deliver the keynote address.

Also present at the festival is ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Former KZN Premier Senzo Mchunu was an unexpected attendee at the celebration, after he was ousted from his post in a provincial reshuffle.

His presence underscores a thinly veiled rift in the party, with a looming court challenge for leadership in the organisation.

As the mercury continues to rise, one woman was overcome by the heat and had to be carried away by marshals.

Source: News24