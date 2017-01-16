15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Thousands of ANC Supporters Flock to Stanger for Birthday Celebration

Tagged:

Related Topics

The KwaZulu-Natal sun beat down on thousands of ANC supporters gathered in Stanger on Sunday to celebrate the party's 105th birthday.

The coastal hamlet was brought to a standstill with hundreds of busses ferrying supporters to the town's sports ground which was awash with yellow party regalia.

Provincial ANC chair Sihle Zikalala was expected to deliver the keynote address.

Also present at the festival is ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Former KZN Premier Senzo Mchunu was an unexpected attendee at the celebration, after he was ousted from his post in a provincial reshuffle.

His presence underscores a thinly veiled rift in the party, with a looming court challenge for leadership in the organisation.

As the mercury continues to rise, one woman was overcome by the heat and had to be carried away by marshals.

Source: News24

South Africa

2017 - Is Isis Attack Likely in South Africa?

Terrorism is about opportunity, and where the Islamic State can gain propaganda value from an attack, it has proven not… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.