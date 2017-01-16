15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Makes Surprise Appearance At ANC Rally in Stanger

President Jacob Zuma was an unexpected guest at the ANC's anniversary celebration in KwaDukuza on Sunday.

Zuma arrived unannounced during the keynote address by Provincial Chair and Acting Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Flanked by heavily armed protectors, Zuma moved across the fringes of the crowd before taking the stage.

Thousands of ANC supporters gathered in Stanger on Sunday to celebrate the party's 105th birthday.

The coastal hamlet was brought to a standstill with hundreds of busses ferrying supporters to the town's sports ground which was awash with yellow party regalia.

Also present at the festival is ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Former KZN Premier Senzo Mchunu was another unexpected attendee at the celebration, after he was ousted from his post in a provincial reshuffle.

Source: News24

South Africa

